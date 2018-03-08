The R.L. Winston Rod Company and Bauer Fly Reels have announced Scott Forristall as the new President and CEO. Forristall has been involved in the fly fishing and outdoor industries for 25 years.

Winston Announces Scott Forristall as New President and CEO

The R.L. Winston Rod Company and Bauer Fly Reels are delighted to announce that Scott Forristall has joined the company as President and CEO.

Scott has been involved in the fishing and outdoor market for the past 25 years. He started as GM for Tycoon Fin-Nor and moved to Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle, then on to Johnson Outdoors where he was the Director of the Watercraft Business Unit. His most recent position was VP of Sales for Far Bank Enterprises. Scott brings years of successful business experience to direct the future of Winston and Bauer.

“I am very happy to announce the addition of Scott Forristall as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Winston and Bauer team. Scott brings a tremendous breadth of management experience and is committed to helping perpetuate Winston’s long tradition of building the finest fly rods in the world. And, now that the integration of Bauer and Winston is complete, Scott will be instrumental in Winston’s efforts to allow our customers to also enjoy the phenomenal performance qualities of Bauer’s new SST and RX series of fly reels.

Scott is a passionate angler whose strength of character and management experience are exceptional. I look forward to working closely with Scott as he helps us grow Winston’s reputation as the leading manufacturer of premium fly fishing products in the world.”

– David Ondaatje, Chairman, R.L. Winston Rod Company and Bauer Fly Reels

“I am excited to be part of the Winston and Bauer team and look forward to building both brands to their full potential.”

– Scott Forristall, President, R.L. Winston Rod Company and Bauer Fly Reels

For more information please contact info@winstonrods.com