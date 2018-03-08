Tippets: Packing Strategies, Fly Fishing Alaska
- Fly fishing trips encompass diverse means of transportation and accommodation and as a result require different packing strategies. In this recent podcast episode, Rob Snowhite outlines how to pack “for road trips with and without the family, plane trips, and a variety of excursions” with fly gear in tow.
- Fly fishing in Alaska presents different technique and gear requirements than fishing in the Lower 48. In this article by Tessa Shetter, learn about the different seasonal and technical demands of Alaska’s waters. Via Postfly Box.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.