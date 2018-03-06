Vedavoo has announced the Reel Service Project IV, which pairs artists with craftsmanship to create one-of-a-kind messenger bags. All construction, materials and artwork are will be donated to benefit our vets through Project Healing Waters.

Read more in the press release below.

Vedavoo Announces Reel Service Project IV

We are proud to announce the return of the REEL SERVICE PROJECT IV – a pairing of the angling industry’s finest artists with our hand-built craftsmanship to create a series of truly one-of-a-kind messenger bags. Each bag is original, unique and artwork ranges from abstract trout patterns, to a tarpon, to a salmon fly. All construction, materials and artwork are will be donated to benefit our vets through Project Healing Waters.

“Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc.™ An organization dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities including education and outings.”

Participants can enter to win a one-of-a-kind Vedavoo messenger bag by signing up in our no-purchase-necessary drawing to be held on April 15, 2018. Reel Service IV is meant to raise awareness and encourage donations to Project Healing Waters.

You can find all information and links at VEDAVOO.COM/RS4

ARTISTS INCLUDE:

DEREK DEYOUNG, JORGE MARTINEZ, JOSH UDESEN, ANDREA LARKO, RYAN KEENE, MATTHEW STOCKTON, ALEX POLAND, JAKE KEELER, PAUL PUCKETT, BORBAY, SARAH LANDSTROM, TY HALLOCK, JEFF KENNEDY and KENDRA LEEKS.

For More Information and Artist Spotlights head to VEDAVOO.COM/RS4

FOR MORE INFORMATION, please contact marketing@vedavoo.com or by phone at 888.626.0007