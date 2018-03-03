RIO Products Launches InTouch Single Handed Spey 3D

RIO has added a new triple density line series option to its product lineup with the launch of the new InTouch Single Handed Spey 3D.

Read more in the press release below.

RIO Products Adds Options to Anglers' Favorite InTouch Single Handed Spey Line

IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (March 1, 2018) – After great success with the launch of the InTouch Single Handed Spey line, RIO adds a triple density option with its new InTouch Single Handed Spey 3D. This award-winning line easily roll casts and performs overhead casts and single handed Spey casts with ease, and the new density options offer complete control of the fly in the water.

The new F/H/I version is a floating line, seamlessly integrated at the front end of the head into 10 feet of hover sinking line (1 ips) and then into 10 feet of intermediate sinking line (1.5-2 ips). This triple density coating is perfect for swinging soft hackles across fast, uneven flows, or stripping streamers for big browns. The multi-density coating ensures the fly stays down yet easily allows for complex mends and line control.

Built on RIO’s ultra-low stretch ConnectCore, the InTouch Single Handed Spey 3D has a thick handling section for great control and a rear weight distribution that loads the rod deeply for easy roll and Spey casts in tight quarters. Available in WF3F/H/I through WF8F/HI, this line won IFTD’s Best Freshwater Line award in 2017, so pick one up at your nearest RIO dealer for $99.99.

To learn more about this line, watch here.

About RIO Products:

RIO is a pioneer in developing fly lines, leaders and tippet material to enhance fly fishing experiences across the globe. Offering premium fly lines for both freshwater and saltwater fishing applications, RIO consistently utilizes field experience and scientific testing to create the best products on the market for anglers. Founded 20 years ago in the mountains of Idaho, RIO continues to develop innovative products, design revolutionary tapers and refine performance-driven fly line technologies. For more information about RIO Products, please visit www.rioproducts.com. Connect with us through Facebook, Instagram, and Vimeo.