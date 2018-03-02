Tippets: Right Brain Retrieve Podcast, Effective Steelhead Presentations
- A new podcast kicked off this week. “Right Brain Retrieve,” hosted by Paul Puckett, is described as a “confluence of fly fishing, music, and art,” and you can listen to the first of hopefully many episodes via Soundcloud or iTunes.
- As a steelhead guide, John Larison has had many opportunities to watch the success of different ways of presenting flies to steelhead. In this recent article he writes “the story of three fish and the lessons those fish revealed to me about effectively presenting flies to steelhead.” Via Fly Fisherman.
