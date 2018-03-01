The Orvis Company has announced the recipients of its annual Customer Matching Conservation Grant program. The two organizations are Trout Unlimited and The Everglades Foundation.

Read more in the press release below.

Orvis Announces 2018 Matching Grants

Sunderland, VT – The Orvis Company, Inc. of Sunderland, Vermont, is pleased to announce the recipients of its annual Customer Matching Conservation Grant program. These grants are the cornerstone of Orvis’s annual commitment of five percent of its pre-tax profits to protecting nature.

Each year, members of the Orvis Conservation Committee explore the problems affecting the preservation of our natural environment and select what they feel to be the most pressing issue. They collaborate with nonprofit organizations working on initiatives that can effectively move the needle to mitigate this issue. For 2018, the overarching issue is the protection and preservation of clean water.

To address this issue, Orvis has awarded cash grants to the following organizations:

Trout Unlimited to support the Save Bristol Bay/Stop Pebble Mine campaign. If Pebble Mine is built, one of the most magnificent ecosystems and the world’s last great wild salmon habitat will be endangered forever. Save Bristol Bay

Everglades Foundation, continuing support for the Now Or Neverglades campaign. While great strides were made to save America’s River of Grass in 2017, the battle isn’t over yet. To fund the construction of a reservoir to correct environmental imbalances, this initiative now moves on to the national stage. #NowOrNeverglades

Throughout 2018, Orvis will feature each of these grant programs in its catalogs and retail stores, and on its website, as well as in other print and online promotions. “The in-kind value of this type of exposure exceeds $600,000 on top of the cash grants,” says the director of multi-channel marketing, Brian Galloway. “These promotional efforts, coupled with the matching funds from Orvis, provide a remarkable opportunity for customers, organization members, and the general public to amplify their contribution to the protection of clean water through these programs.”

Orvis CEO Perk Perkins coined the company mantra, “If we are to benefit from the use of our natural resources, we must be willing to act to preserve them.” Orvis has selected these projects because they provide us with the opportunity to make an immediate and substantial impact on two of our most imperiled and iconic bodies of water. “For Orvis, it is not only a moral obligation but an investment in our future,” said Perkins. “We invite customers to participate with their own donations, and we match their contributions dollar for dollar.”

Over the past 29 years, Orvis has raised and donated more than $21 million to a wide variety of conservation organizations, including National Wildlife Federation, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Clark Fork Coalition, and World Wildlife Fund, to name a few. Details of this year’s and past years’ Orvis Customer Matching Grant projects can be found at www.orvis.com/commitment.