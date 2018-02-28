- To save the oceans, we must first concentrate on cleaning up rivers. “Most of us learned this stuff about rivers flowing to the sea in grade school,”writes Gary Wockner. “We learned about the water cycle that replenishes and repeats itself. That is, unless we dam and pollute the rivers, truncating the water cycle and interrupting the cycle of life.” Read more via Adventure Journal.
- In a recent episode of The Venturing Angler Podcast, Joe Welbourn of Bullsugar.org discusses the ecological crisis in the Florida Everglades. Listen to the conversation at The Venturing Angler website or in iTunes.
- Pat Marcuson is known among anglers for his work in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness. “The fisheries scientist devoted around 180 days a year from 1967-82 to surveying and hydrographing 989 lakes,” writes Rich Landers. “The resulting trout management plan he drew up continues to provide one of the country’s standout backcountry fishing experiences.” Via The Spokesman-Review.
Tippets: Saving Rivers and Oceans, Joe Welbourn of Bullsugar Talks Everglades, Wilderness Fishing Mecca
