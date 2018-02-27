Tippets: Women’s Flyfishing Under New Ownership, Trout & Salmon Pocket Guide
- Cecilia “Pudge” Kleinkauf has owned and operated Women’s Flyfishing, an Alaska Guide Service, for thirty-one years. Recently she sold the business to Linda Leary, owner of FisheWear. The business will continue with a slight change to Women’s Flyfishing, Alaska, LLC. “Pudge wants to thank all of her many clients for their patronage and support.”
- A new folding pocket guide, Trout & Salmon of North America, is a great resource for beginning anglers or anglers unfamiliar with North American salmonids. The guide published by Waterford Press is beautifully illustrated with information on 37 of the most sought-after trout and salmon species.
