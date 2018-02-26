Tippets: Fly Tying Video Library, Tips for Tailwater Trout
- Fly Fishers International has created and released an extensive Fly Tying Library filled with high quality instructional videos. “The library can be searched by Category (Cold Water, Salt Water, Technique and Warm Water) or by Sub Category (Trout, Salmon/Steelhead, Bluegill/Crappie, Bass, Bonefish/Permit, Redfish/Speckled Trout and Other) or by Fly Name.”
- Winter doesn’t mean the end to your fishing season, but it does usually mean a change in locations to find open water. In this article Kyle Wilkinson details four proven ways to catch more winter tailwater trout. Via Gink & Gasoline.
