Tippets: Choosing the Right Weight, Casting Across and Fly-Fishing Culture
- When nymphing or fishing streamers, “there are three options for weight,” writes Domenick Swentosky, “just the right amount, overweight or underweight.” In this article he outlines situations where each would be your best bet on the water. Via Troutbitten.
- In this recent podcast episode, Matthew Lourdeau discusses his love for brook trout and his inspiration for writing his blog, Casting Across: The Quarry and Culture of Fly Fishing, because “fly fishing is more than just catching fish.” Via The Fly Fishing Consultant.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.