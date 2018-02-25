The American Fly Fishing Trade Association has announced that Matt Smythe will join their team as communications director.

Read more in the press release below.

Smythe named AFFTA Communications Director

Bozeman, Montana: The American Fly Fishing Trade Association is pleased to announce that Matt Smythe has been hired as communications director.

“We are all excited to have Matt, with his considerable talents, join the AFFTA team,” said AFFTA President Ben Bulis. “His passion for the outdoors, especially fly-fishing, coupled with his communications skills will ensure our members and the public know about the important work we are doing.”

A freelance writer since 2011, Smythe has worked in advertising since 2004 holding positions from business development to creative direction on brands like General Motors, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Thomas & Thomas, and ScentBlocker. He’s also a filmmaker and published writer with stories and poetry appearing in Fly Fish Journal, The Drake, Midcurrent, Boating Magazine, Southern Culture on the Fly, Post Magazine, and others.

An Army veteran and native of the Finger Lakes region in Western New York where he lives with his wife and three kids, Smythe is an avid outdoorsman who grew up fishing, bowhunting, and camping, learning how to fly fish during grad school—a passion that made a profound impact on both his personal and professional life. Coupled with his professional background in marketing communications at the national level, his experience will be a huge asset to AFFTA and its membership.

“There’s never been a more important time for our industry to stand together for what’s right,” Smythe says. “To help bring more people to the fly fishing community and more voices to the conversation. I’m excited and proud to be joining AFFTA in support of our members and our sport’s future.”

Matt can be reached at matt.smythe@affta.org

###

AFFTA advocates for and promotes the sustained growth of the fly fishing industry. By igniting consumer demand for products and services, providing businesses the tools to be successful, and advocating for access, protection and restoration of fishing waters, we will continue to enhance the passion and profitability of the sport of fly fishing.