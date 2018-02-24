The R.L. Winston Rod Company Announces Cast a Winston – Win a Winston

Winston has announced a new sales program for 2018 called “Cast a Winston – Win a Winston.” The program is designed to reward customers “who cast any Winston rod at a Fly Fishing show or Winston Dealer event by entering them in a free raffle for a chance at winning the Winston Kairos rod of their choice.”

Read more in the press release below.

The R.L. Winston Rod Company is pleased to announce its new 2018 Sales Program, Cast a Winston – Win a Winston.

This simple program is designed to reward customers who cast any Winston rod at a Fly Fishing show or Winston Dealer event by entering them in a free raffle for a chance at winning the Winston Kairos rod of their choice.

Winston has reached out to their all their authorized dealers to promote this program and will be providing them with Cast a Winston – Win a Winston posters, raffle tickets and event notifications via Winston’s social media channels.

The Cast a Winston – Win a Winston raffle is part of our overall dealer support program and provides our independent dealers with a consistent and generous initiative during their Spring campaigns.

“Winston wants to formalize our participation in Dealer Demo days in a nationally advertised program that shows our support and appreciation for each of our dealers. The Winston sales team will reach out to each of our dealers to build a comprehensive calendar of events and a thorough distribution of the program in all 50 states.”

– Jim Murphy, Sales Manager

For more information please contact Winston at 866-946-7637 or at info@winstonrods.com.