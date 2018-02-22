Tippets: Top Five Streamers, Choosing the Right Rod & Reel
- Winter is the perfect time for tying flies and re-stocking boxes for the next season. From the classic Gray Ghost to Galloup’s Sex Dungeon, Spencer Durrant runs down his list for the top streamer patterns every angler should have in their box. Via Postfly Box.
- If you are in the market for a new fly rod and reel there are an overwhelming number of options to consider. This article by Charlie Robinton breaks down the choices available to make sure you get the best gear for your needs. Via Part Select.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.