Tippets: Observing Flight Patterns, Cold Weather Catch & Release Concerns
- Anglers are used to looking for insects in stream and on rocks, but just as important, writes Peter Stitcher, is learning to match the hatch by observing flight patterns in the air. “Although you won’t be able to narrow things down to a specific species,” he writes, “the flight patterns of the three major orders of aquatic insects–mayflies, caddisflies, and stoneflies–are distinctive enough that an angler can identify the type of insect from as far as 50 feet from the river.” Via Orvis.
- While winter fishing conditions brings unique benefits, such as fewer anglers on the water, it also brings unique concerns for catch and release fishing. Matthew Reilly wrtites: “Just like during the hot, low water summer and fall seasons, there are some oft-unconsidered catch and release concerns specific to the frosty months that should be kept in mind when handling fish.” Learn more via Hatch Magazine.
