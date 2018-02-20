In 2017 Emerger Stragegies announced their commitment to 1% for the Planet, and for the coming year Bonefish Tarpon Trust (BTT) will be its nonprofit recipient for 2018.

Read more in the press release below.

Emerger Strategies and Bonefish Tarpon Trust announce partnership through 1% for the Planet.

From Emerger Strategies:

Emerger Strategies joined 1% for the Planet in 2017 and has committed to donate 1% of annual sales to support nonprofit organizations focused on the environment, and Bonefish Tarpon Trust (BTT) will be its nonprofit recipient for 2018. Emerger Strategies believes in the important work BTT is doing because it cares deeply about protecting fisheries as issues such as population, policy and pollution increasingly threaten them.

This partnership is special because BTT is working to protect the flats fisheries that bonefish, tarpon and permit call home and Emerger Strategies uses its business as a tool to protect what it loves, which is fishing the flats.

Through its 1% for the Planet membership, Emerger Strategies has partnered with Bonefish Tarpon Trust who to date has too many accomplishments to list, but here are a few:

Launched the “Fix Our Water” campaign to inform and engage anglers in Florida’s ongoing water management crisis.

Mapped critical flats fishing areas in the Florida Keys that are helping to guide management strategies of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and Everglades National Park.

Worked with Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and anglers to implement catch-and-release-only regulations for tarpon and bonefish.

Assisted in establishing six nationally protected bonefish conservation zones in the Bahamas.

“BTT thanks Emerger Strategies for choosing BTT to be its 2018 1% for the Planet recipient, which will support BTT’s efforts to conserve bonefish, tarpon, and permit fisheries,” said Nick Roberts, BTT Director of Marketing & Communications.

Emerger Strategies is thrilled to work with Bonefish Tarpon Trust by making a financial contribution to the wonderful work BTT is doing. Rick Crawford, Emerger Strategies President stated, “the partnership between Emerger Strategies and Bonefish Tarpon Trust is significant because we believe in BTT’s science-based approach to conservation and want to support the work BTT is doing to conserve flats fisheries.”

About Emerger Strategies

Emerger Strategies is a sustainability and marketing agency that works with businesses to increase their growth while minimizing their environmental impact by turning their sustainability achievements into powerful marketing stories. Emerger Strategies mission is to build purpose-driven brands that solve social and environmental problems.

About Bonefish Tarpon Trust

BTT’s mission is to conserve and restore bonefish, tarpon and permit fisheries and habitats through research, stewardship, education and advocacy.

Through science-based approaches, BTT is working to protect and enhance healthy, functioning flats fisheries and habitats in the Western Hemisphere, and restore those in decline. This work is being done in collaboration with other institutions and governments.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that connects dollars and doers to address the most pressing issues facing our planet. We are a network of more than 1,200 member businesses, numerous individuals, and thousands of nonprofit partners in more than 40 countries. Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our members have given more than $150 million to environmental nonprofits. For more information about 1% for the Planet, please visit www.onepercentfortheplanet.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.