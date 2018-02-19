Tips: National Geographic River Maps, Five Tips to Tie More Flies
- National Geographic has debuted a line of river maps for Colorado, featuring detailed information on float routes, flow patterns, and usual fishing conditions. The map series features individual sections and of the Arkansas River and South Platte River.
- It’s easy to get distracted at the fly-tying bench, but in this article Daniel Podobed writes about strategies to keep you focused on the task at hand. Read “5 Proven Tips to Help You Tie More Flies” via Flymen Fishing Company.
