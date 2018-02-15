Tippets: Winter Streamer Fishing, Hook Sets on the Swing
- While small flies are often the go-to for winter fishing conditions, it is also the best time, argues Spencer Durrant, to learn streamer fishing. “Winter isn’t the only time trout act like this, but it’s the season where they’ll short strike most often; however, it’s a great way to learn how to wait for fish to fully commit to a bite before you commit to the set.” Via Postfly Box.
- In this helpful video guide Trevor Covich outlines the best way to set the hook on a swung fly presentation. As a guide, Covich has had the chance “to watch hundreds of clients make thousands of hook sets on fish, and he has acquired valuable insight on the best way to set the hook on a swung fly presentation.”
