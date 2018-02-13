- Learn about the designs of and techniques for tying classic Intruder flies for steelhead in this recent video from Jay Nicholas.
- There are plenty of urban angling opportunities around the Washington D.C. metro area and Rob Snowhite helps anglers find and fish these locales. “He’s managed to carve out a niche market among the area’s overworked and overscheduled residents who for whatever reason don’t make it to quintessential fly-fishing regions such as Western Maryland, Pennsylvania and the Chesapeake,” reports Ashley Davidson in The Washington Post.
Tippets: Tying Intruder Flies, Urban Angling in Washington D.C.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.