Call to Action for Florida Everglades

Now or Neverglades Declaration is a nonpartisan group of 20 like-minded and knowledgeable individuals and organizations working to find a solution to Florida’s water pollution problems. They have issued an urgent call to action for anglers to voice their concerns to Florida Governor Rick Scott about the Water Management District’s failure to properly design the EAA Reservoir, and to call for Gov. Scott to cancel Big Sugar leases on taxpayer land so the District can deliver a reservoir plan that will work for both residents of Florida and the environment.



