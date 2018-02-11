Video: How to Tie an Egan’s Frenchie

Tier and competitive fly fisher Lance Egan demonstrates the steps for tying the Egan’s Frenchie in this week’s featured video. “The Frenchie is my version, or my favorite color combination, of a common competition fly. When I first entered the world of competition fly fishing I was introduced to many fly patterns that seemed too simple to work, or too flashy, gaudy & outrageous to take fish. Yet, my boxes are now adorned with similar ‘atrocities,'” Egan admits.