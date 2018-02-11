Tippets: Cataloging Fish Species of the World, Learning to Double Haul

- The University of Washington’s Friday Harbor laboratory is tackling one of its biggest projects to date: CT scanning and cataloging every fish species in the world, an estimated 66,000. About 2,700 are finished. Via King 5.
- Learning to double haul can be one of the most difficult techniques to master. In this video, Doug Andrews of Anglers All in Littleton, Colorado demonstrates great ways to start learning this technique. “In the video he goes over the What, Why and How regarding the double haul, all while providing practical methods to learn from scratch.”