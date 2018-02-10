Tippets: How to Avoid Line Twist, Leave No Fly Behind
- In the fourth episode of season two of RIO’s “How To” series, Zack Dalton explains the difference between fly line twist and line memory, and “teaches anglers how to untwist and uncoil line easily for both single-handed and double-handed setups.”
- Leaving snags in trees not only loses you a fly, but pollutes the environment for other anglers and species as well. George Daniel, author of Dynamic Nymphing, writes about how to “Leave No Fly Behind” in this article via Orvis.
