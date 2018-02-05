Tippets: Techniques for Getting Unsnagged, Identifying Holding Water for Trout
- Getting your fly snagged can be one of the most frustrating parts of fishing, and it happens to even the most experienced anglers. In this article, Joe Mahler outlines ten techniques for getting unsnagged, via Fly Fisherman.
- For beginning anglers, reading water presents a huge learning curve. In this article, Louis Cahill outlines ten types of water that provide good holding water for trout. And the more time you spend on the water, “You will begin to visually recognize the kind of water where you have caught fish before and before you know it, finding fish becomes second nature.”
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.