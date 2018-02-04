Tippets: Stay Healthy on Hectic Trips, Fixing Common Technique Mistakes
- During the winter cold and flu season sometimes getting sick is inevitable. However, there are proactive measures to take to help you stay or regain health, especially if you are planning an upcoming fly fishing trip. Read “Five Quick Tips: Staying Healthy on Hectic Trips” by Jess McGlothlin via Fire Girl Photography.
- “It is not enough in fly-fishing to simply get comfortable with your clinch knot and roll cast and expect the numbers of fish you’re catching to increase dramatically,” writes Kyle Wilkenson. From reading water to mastering the hook set, read more about the “5 Reasons People Don’t Catch as Many Trout as They Should” via Gink & Gasoline.
