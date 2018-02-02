Tippets: Fishing for Grayling, Skagit on a Single Hand Rod
- Paul Gaskell loves fly fishing for grayling: “I think the thing that actually cemented my affection for grayling fishing is the fact that they can be so massively moody. Some days, they are the most gullible and easy to catch fish in the world…Then other days, it’s as if there is not a single fish in the river.” Read more here as he details the best flies and techniques for catching grayling on a tenkara rod. Via Discover Tenkara.
- In a recent instructional video, Fred Telleen of North 40 Fly Shop demonstrates how to rig a standard trout rod with a Skagit head and a sinking tip, an all-around “great set-up for streamer fishing on big water.” Via Orvis.
