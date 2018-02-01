A newly formed non-profit group, the Native Fish Coalition, will focus on conservation of native fish in Maine, New Hampsire, and Vermont, with emphasis “on information, education, research, regulations, restoration and reclamation.”

Read more in the press release below.

Native Fish Coalition

While it often flies under the radar, the East Coast is home to numerous wild native salmonids. It is also home to some of the rarest, including endangered sea-run Atlantic salmon, rare Arctic charr, as well as sea-run and pond-dwelling brook trout. Founded in Maine, Native Fish Coalition (NFC) has expanded into New Hampshire and Vermont and are looking to expand even further. NFC is an apolitical, all-volunteer 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. We formed to address what was falling through the cracks. NFC is a conservation not fishing group, and our focus is solely on native fish – and all native fish not just salmonids or gamefish. We are a coalition by definition and practice, and are working with anyone who shares our vision. Our emphasis is on information, education, research, regulations, restoration and reclamation. NativeFishCoalition.org.