Tippets: What Trout See, Tying Galloup’s Mini Dungeon
- Trout are visual predators, writes Jason Randall, and understanding what they see can help increase your success on the water. “A trout’s sense of vision affects every aspect of angling—from fly design and presentation to the way we approach the water to how we should handle fish after they’re caught.” Read more via American Angler.
- In this recent instructional video, Kelly Galloup details how to tie his popular pattern, The Mini Dungeon. Learn more here about the materials and techniques used to tie this effective fly.
