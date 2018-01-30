Lefty Kreh Update:

I spoke to Lefty for almost an hour this morning and he sounded great. Since there have been so many questions about his health, he asked that we publish this short note:

“God and my doctor have given me an extension. Some weeks ago I was put in home hospice care with three medical problems and it was assumed I’d be here a short time. Word about it went on the Internet and my computer and iPhone were flooded with wonderful and humbling messages. I read every one but regretfully wasn’t able to reply to most. My granddaughter used Facebook to handle messages.