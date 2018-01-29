Tippets: Catch & Release in Cold Weather, Fly Aesthetics
- While anglers must take more care in safety when out on the water in winter conditions, similar concern should be had for caught fish, writes Louis Cahill. “We think of trout as needing special handling care when water temperatures are high, but fish are just as vulnerable when air temperatures are low.” Read more via Gink & Gasoline.
- What makes a fly beautiful? Do classic designs and natural materials have something over modern patterns, or is that simply romanticism and memories. John Juracek ponders these questions and more in this article via Hatch Magazine.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.