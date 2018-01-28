Tippets: Streamer Chronicles with Andreas Andersson, Inshore Fly Fishing
- Swedish fly tier Andreas Andersson specializes in streamers and is the creator of patterns like the Aino, Sid, Ragdolly, and Unholy Diver. In the most recent episode of Streamer Chronicles, Brian Wise highlights his philosophy on streamer design and technique and learns about his life on the water.
- In this recent instructional video from Orvis, Tom Rosenbauer covers the essentials of inshore saltwater fly fishing, from bonefish to redfish.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.