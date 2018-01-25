Tippets: Tying the Speed Knot, Fishing Sweepers

Posted on January 25, 2018 by Erin Block
  • In this short instructional video, learn techniques for faster tying of a clinch knot from Will Sands of Taylor Creek Fly Shop. “In a day of fishing to picky trout where you change flies a lot I wouldn’t be surprised if it added up to an extra thirty minutes of fishing,” writes Louis Cahill. And that adds up to many minutes of not fishing.
  • Learn techniques for fishing around sweepers in a recent video from Dave and Amelia Jensen as they cover everything from identifying good holding water to fly placement. Learn more here.
This entry was posted in Tippets. Bookmark the permalink.