Tippets: Tying the Speed Knot, Fishing Sweepers
- In this short instructional video, learn techniques for faster tying of a clinch knot from Will Sands of Taylor Creek Fly Shop. “In a day of fishing to picky trout where you change flies a lot I wouldn’t be surprised if it added up to an extra thirty minutes of fishing,” writes Louis Cahill. And that adds up to many minutes of not fishing.
- Learn techniques for fishing around sweepers in a recent video from Dave and Amelia Jensen as they cover everything from identifying good holding water to fly placement. Learn more here.
