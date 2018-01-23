Tippets: Big Fish with Conway Bowman, Surviving Cold Conditions
- Conway Bowman is known for targeting mako sharks on a fly rod. And in this recent podcast he translates those skills into great tips for playing and landing large fish of any species. Listen here.
- In cold weather it is important to be prepared for changing conditions. From making a shelter to recognizing the first signs of hypothermia, read tips from Louis Cahill on “Surviving the Worst in Cold Weather.”
