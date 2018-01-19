Tippets: How to Roll Cast, Reflection on a Fishing Year
- In the third episode of season two of RIO’s “How To” series, Simon Gawesworth demonstrates “How To Make a Roll Cast,” covering the three most important things to learn as well as ideal lines for beginners.
- Punctuated with great photos, Jess McGlothlin outlines her list of lessons learned in 2017. For a good start to the New Year, read her positive perspective on life, fishing and photography in this short post via Fire Girl Photography.
