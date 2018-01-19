Tippets: How to Roll Cast, Reflection on a Fishing Year

Posted on January 19, 2018 by Erin Block
  • In the third episode of season two of RIO’s “How To” series, Simon Gawesworth demonstrates “How To Make a Roll Cast,” covering the three most important things to learn as well as ideal lines for beginners.
  • Punctuated with great photos, Jess McGlothlin outlines her list of lessons learned in 2017. For a good start to the New Year, read her positive perspective on life, fishing and photography in this short post via Fire Girl Photography.
This entry was posted in Tippets. Bookmark the permalink.