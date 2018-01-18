Tippets: Algoma Brook Trout, Tom Pero Interview on Anchored Podcast
- Colin McKeown writes about the “Crown Jewels of the North,” the wild brook trout of Algoma, in this article in The New Fly Fisher. From habitat and time of year to gear and guides, read more about them here.
- Tom Pero of Wild River Press sits down for an interview on a recent episode of Anchored with April Vokey. “In this episode of Anchored we discuss the magazine world, struggles as a publisher, and catch and release fishing,” explains Vokey. Listen here.
