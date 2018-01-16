Tippets: Spring Hatches, Tough Transitions
- Spring is just around the corner, and in this post from Mark McGlothlin learn what weather forecasts could mean for spring fishing in the West. Read “Spring Hatch Planning” via Chi Wulff.
- From changes in weather to which flies work best, transitions on the water are tough, writes Domenick Swentosky. “Whatever the situation, it helps to be thoughtful about every transition, every time you alter your rig or tactics on the water. Is the change a good bet? And if so, what adjustments need be made?” Read more about strategies for managing transitions, via Troutbitten.
