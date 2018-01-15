Tippets: Fishing New Waters, Steve Galletta on Fishing Tailwaters
- Fishing unfamiliar waters can be puzzling. In this recent article Phil Rowley outlines tactics for success on new waters. “Before leaving the driveway, much of the groundwork for success should be in place. Investing the time to plan and prepare pays huge dividends as you gain a mental picture of the lake and its surroundings, while building a plan and approach to make efficient use of your time on the water.” Via The New Fly Fisher.
- On a recent episode of the Orvis fly fishing podcast, guest Steve Galletta of Bighorn Angler in Fort Smith, Montana talks about strategies and techniques for fishing to tailwater trout in coldweather conditions.
