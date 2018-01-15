The 34th Annual IGFA International Auction will be held January 27, 2018, at Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Bidding in the online auction is open now.

Read more in the press release below.

Anglers Invited to Participate in the 34th Annual IGFA International Auction

Event set for January 27, 2018, at Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina in Ft. Lauderdale

Online Auction Bidding Open Now

Dania Beach, Florida – January 12, 2018 –More than 300 angling enthusiasts will gather in Fort Lauderdale later this month for the 34th Annual IGFA International Auction. As part of the evening’s festivities, anglers will have the opportunity to bid on once-in-a-lifetime fishing expeditions, artwork, tackle, jewelry, boats and much more.

The IGFA International Auction is actually two auctions in one. The LIVE AUCTION will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at the Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina in Fort Lauderdale. Tickets to attend, along with sponsorship opportunities, are available by contacting Andy Saldana at 954-924-4227or asaldana@igfa.org. Individual tickets are only $250 and include an open bar, dinner, silent and live auctions, an awards presentation and a special gift. Table sponsorships are also available, and all proceeds go toward the conservation of game fish and the promotion of responsible, ethical angling practices. Those unable to attend can still participate in the LIVE AUCTION by sending in proxy bids for desired items.

The SILENT AUCTION is online now and open for bidding at www.bidpal.net/igfa18. Those interested in bidding will have until the real-time close of the event on January 27, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. EST to secure the highest bids for the items of their dreams. Anglers are encouraged to check the online auction often, as new items will be donated all the way up to the date of the big event

For those interested in donating to the IGFA International Auction, you’ll receive exposure to more than 30,000 IGFA members and supporters worldwide. Please contact Andy Saldana at 954-924-4227 orasaldana@igfa.org to make your auction item donation and help protect world-class sport fishing for generations to come.

Following the excitement of the auctions, attendees will enjoy IGFA’s prestigious annual awards ceremony to honor those who have made outstanding contributions to the sport. For the 34th straight year, the IGFA International Auction promises to be an evening to remember.

About the IGFA

Founded in 1939, the IGFA is a non-profit organization committed to the conservation of game fish and the promotion of responsible, ethical angling practices, through science, education, rule making, record keeping and recognition of outstanding accomplishments in the field of angling. The IGFA also maintains worldwide game fish records in freshwater, saltwater, fly fishing and junior angler categories. IGFA members are located in over 100 countries.

Contact: Heather Miller

864-607-7922, heatherm@gunpowderinc.com