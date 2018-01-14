Tippets: Desert Carp Fishing, Interview with Go Ishii
- Instead of a midwinter Bahamas trip, head to the desert instead, writes Jonathan Wright. “With blue skies, weather in the 70’s and challenging angling for large, exotic fish — usually within walking distance of authentic mexican food. Welcome to carping in the Valley of the Sun, Phoenix, Arizona.” Read more via Fly Fisherman.
- Tenkara anglers Go Ishii joins Paul Gaskell on Tenkara in Focus to talk about tenkara’s origins and technical demands on the pressured waters of Japan. Listen here.
