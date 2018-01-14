Filmed at Turneffe Flats in Belize, the 7th season of the award-winning television series Buccaneers & Bones is now airing on Outdoor Channel.

Read more in the press release below.

7th Season of Buccaneers & Bones Now Airing

Denver, Colorado— Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, the world’s premier saltwater flats conservation organization, and Dorsey Pictures, the world’s leader in outdoor lifestyle television programming, announce that the 7th season of the award-winning television series Buccaneers & Bones is now airing on Outdoor Channel. Viewers can watch the acclaimed series on Friday at 11 am ET, Saturday at 4pm ET, and Sunday at 8 am & 6 pm ET from January through June of 2018.

This season of Buccaneers & Bones was filmed at Turneffe Flats in Belize and stars Tom Brokaw, Huey Lewis, Michael Keaton, Yvon Chouinard, Lefty Kreh, Jimmy Kimmel, Thomas McGuane, Jim Belushi, and a collection of the greatest saltwater fly fishermen in the world. The series celebrates the majesty of flats fishing while showcasing the work of Bonefish & Tarpon Trust to conserve and protect bonefish, tarpon, and permit fisheries through sound science.

Dorsey Pictures is based in Denver, Colorado, and is a leading lifestyle television production company whose non-outdoor series work has aired on Discovery, History Channel, National Geographic, HGTV, DIY, Travel Channel, ESPN, Velocity, Nat Geo Wild, and Great American Country. For more information, visit www.dorseypictures.tv.

Season Preview: https://vimeo.com/173677025

Dorsey Pictures Contact:

Kevin Fay, Senior Producer

kfay@dorseytv.com

720-573-3458

BTT Contact:

Nick Roberts, Director of Marketing & Communications

nick@bonefishtarpontrust.org

786-618-9479