Tippets: Writing Tips and Tricks, SCOF Fly Tying Pot Lucks
- Whether you’re fishing far-flung exotic locales or well-known homewaters, sharing time on the water through writing is part of fly fishing’s history. Jess McGlothlin shares some of her best tips for writing your fishing stories, via Fire Girl Photography.
- Southern Culture on the Fly will host their annual Fly Tying Pot Lucks at Catawba Brewing in Asheville, North Carolina. The free events include gear giveaways from companies such as Simms Fishing, Patagonia, and Astral Footwear. Dates for the gatherings are January 1, February 21, and March 21, 2018.
