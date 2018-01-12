AFFTA Hiring Communications Manager

The American Fly Fishing Trade Association has announced their search for a Communications Manager, a position that will work “on communications to AFFTA members, media, affiliate groups and the general public.”

Read more in the press release below.

AFFTA is Hiring

Communications Manager

Works directly with the President on communications to AFFTA members, media, affiliate groups and the general public. Produces content ranging but not limited to press releases, blog posts, bi-monthly e-newsletter, Fisheries Fund, AFFTA Member Benefits, IFTD Advertising, IFTD Show Schedules etc.

Responsibilities include:

Outbound material (press releases, membership letters, etc.)

Produces content and/or proofread documents that AFFTA and the Board of Directors distribute to members, prospective members, affiliate groups etc.

Manage and distribute press releases through MailChimp and other platforms.

ONLINE

AFFTA website and social media outlets (including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc.)

Develop and maintain plan of annual content updates.

Press releases, AFFTA news updates, trade news updates and Fisheries Fund.

Promoting new/relevant areas of website.

Weekly blog posts that are relevant to the industry, either via product news and innovations or conservation/politics/legislative issues that impact the industry.

Cultivate a solid list of online press contacts (bloggers, e-zine editors, etc.) that can easily be reached and engaged as needed when important AFFTA news is at hand.

Social Media

Develop and maintain AFFTA/IFTD Social Media Policy and Social Media Strategy.

Develop a monthly strategy for content on Social Media.

Ensure social media outlets are updated when we send out email blasts, etc.

Update Social Media profiles with photos, videos.

Respond to comments, questions on Social Media.

Engage in fly fishing and/or communications-related conversations on Social Media.

Promote AFFTA members and affiliate groups on Social Media.

Traditional Media

Cultivate a list of mainstream and industry-specific media contacts that we can reach out to on a moment’s notice.

Work with communications staffers from AFFTA members (companies, orgs, etc.) to ensure proper promotion of the industry and AFFTA.

Be a dependable resource for reporters, editors and producers on industry news.

Other

Assist co-workers as needed.

Attend annual IFTD shows and/or other events at the discretion of the President.

Manage Fisheries Fund Grant Applications and all communications.

Produce the annual report for the Fisheries Fund.

Help with marketing and communication plans.

Research ways to improve services to members, with goals to:

Drive all AFFTA communications through social media to the AFFTA website

Improve affta.org focusing on content and navigation.

Help members understand the communications benefits of AFFTA and how we can help their business’ grow.

Qualifications