Tippets: Fly Fisherman 2018 Conservationist of the Year, De-Icing Guides
- Sandy Moret has been named 2018 Conservationist of the Year by Fly Fisherman. Founder of Now or Neverglades, Moret has “fought Florida’s water management policies, which historically focused on satisfying the demands of the sugar cane industry to the detriment of the Everglades.” Moret will receive the award at BTT’s annual Islamorada Dinner, Jan. 19, 2018 at the Islander Resort.
- From Chapstick to cooking spray, Spencer Durrant outlines strategies for dealing with ice in your fly rod guides while on the water this winter. Via Postfly Box.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.