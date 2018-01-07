Tippets: Gear for Young Beginners, Polishing Bead Head Flies
- The right gear can help young anglers get and stay interested in fly fishing. Justin Pickett writes about some of the best fly rods for young beginners in this article via Gink & Gasoline. “You won’t find many bells or whistles on these rigs,” Pickett writes, “but as an initial investment into fly fishing, these kits are perfect for getting a young angler on the water without breaking the bank.”
- If you tie durable fly patterns you will have them in your box long enough to warrant a bit of sprucing up. In this recent article, Domenick Swentosky details how to polish tarnished bead head flies: “Polishing a bead is a lot quicker than tying a new fly — especially for streamers — and it’s cheaper too.” Via Troutbitten.
