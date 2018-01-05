Tippets: Angler Advice, Long Casts Without Hauling Line
- From gear and technique to etiquette and general advice, don’t miss this great article by Todd Tanner on tips for avoiding problems on the water in the new year. Via Hatch Magazine.
- In this short instructional video from Orvis, Pete Kutzer demonstrates how to make long casts without hauling line. “Every fly caster wants to be able to cast farther, but many struggle with the double haul,” writes Phil Monahan. “Here, Pete explains how you can throw more line without hauling. Instead, know your fly line, so you can optimize your pickup for the backcast. Then, make sure that backcast features a nice, tight loop.”
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.