Video Hatch: “Beyond the Horizon”

Posted on January 4, 2018 by Erin Block

This short film from Cold Collaborative “tells the story of Rankin Jackson’s struggle to provide for his family while trying to survive the push of drug running and ultimately how fly fishing revealed his road to redemption.” An Official Selection of the 2018 Fly Fishing Film Tour.

