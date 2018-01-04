Tippets: Making Short Casts Count, Galloup on Hook Choice
- When it comes to casting, most anglers focus on improving their distance. However, the ability to make short and precise casts can be just as difficult and important. In this instructional video “Bruce goes over the fundamentals of making a tight loop and a perfect presentation with a short line,” writes Louis Cahill, “Put these tools in your bag and you’ll fish like a pro.”
- In this short video from Slide Inn, Kelly Galloup answers the question: “What are your go to hooks for nymphs and streamer patterns and do you find that some brands are far superior to others?” Listen to Galloup’s great practical advice here.
