Tippets: Anchored Interview with Fanny Krieger, Finding Feeding Fish
- In the most recent episode of Anchored with April Vokey, Fanny Krieger tells the story of her journey from Nazi-occupied France to San Francisco, and her involvement in fly fishing and creating clubs and programs to help others enjoy the sport.
- Discovering the trends of trout feeding patterns can be key to improving your success on the water. “The habits of trout are unpredictable by the minute and yet reliable within a larger frame of time,” writes Domenick Swentosky, “And good fishing follows the patterns of feeding trout.” Via Troutbitten.
