The American Fly Fishing Trade Association has announced the appointment of Lucas Bissett to the AFFTA board of directors. “I am thrilled to be appointed to the AFFTA board,” says Bissett. “Guiding is my business and I want to be a voice and advocate for guides in this industry.”

Read more in the press release below.

Lucas Bissett Joins AFFTA Board

Fills Vacated Board Seat

BOZEMAN, Montana. – Louisiana based fly-fishing guide Lucas Bissett has been unanimously appointed to the AFFTA board to fill a seat vacated by Shawn Combs.

Bissett, owns and operates Lowtide Charters LLC in Slidell, Louisiana. He was named Orvis Endorsed Saltwater Fly Fishing Guide of the Year in 2017. Along with his guiding experience, Bissett brings strong salt water conservation knowledge as well. He worked on Coastal Restoration for seven years at Louisiana State University and has put his passion for saving the marshes into his black mangrove restoration project.

Bissett’s appointment will take effect immediately. Bissett will need to run in the 2018 general board election for a three-year term.

“Lucas will be a valued member of the Board and brings a new perspective as a guide which we were seeking. His passion for marine and costal conservation will without a doubt resonate with the membership and the fishing community,” said AFFTA President and CEO Ben Bulis.

Bissett said, “I am thrilled to be appointed to the AFFTA board. Guiding is my business and I want to be a voice and advocate for guides in this industry. I also care deeply about the estuaries where I make a living and want to help them thrive so others can enjoy their amazing bounty for generations to come.”

AFFTA advocates for and promotes the sustained growth of the fly fishing industry. By igniting consumer demand for products and services, providing businesses the tools to be successful, and advocating for access, protection and restoration of fishing waters, we will continue to enhance the passion and profitability of the sport of fly fishing.

Contact: Ben Bulis, 406-522-1556, ben@affta.org