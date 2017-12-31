Tippets: Tenkara Fly Design, Photography for Flies
- In a recent detailed article on Discover Tenkara, Paul Gaskell outlines the principles and design behind kebari fly patterns. Learn “tricks, tactics and fly design principles that are pretty common knowledge for top Japanese anglers” in this article.
- It can be difficult to get good and clear photos of flies you have tied. In this instructional video from Fly Fish Food, learn about necessary gear and helpful techniques to take great photos of flies.
