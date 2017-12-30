Fly Tying in an Unpredictable World

A world that seems increasingly unpredictable drives author Christopher Schaberg to embrace a part of fly fishing he hadn’t before: the fly tying desk. “I found myself gravitating back to my workstation at the end of each dizzying day of political upheaval to work it out,” he writes. “Tying flies has become another way to engage with other species and fragile ecosystems. It’s about going back to what formed, and continues to form, my deepest-held commitments.” Read the essay “Fly Fishing in an Age of Unraveling” via The Sierra Club.